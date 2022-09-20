Ex-Central Texas teacher indicted for online solicitation of a minor arrested on stalking charge involving new victim

LEFT: Timothy Bruner at the time of his arrest in October 2021. RIGHT: Latest jail booking photo.(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Timothy Bruner, a former Connally Independent School District teacher previously indicted on online solicitation of a minor and stalking charges, has been arrested again on a new stalking charge, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Sept. 19, 2022, the sheriff’s office’s human trafficking unit arrested Bruner after another victim came forward and claimed Bruner used Instagram to stalk them.

“This is an important time to remind parents, please monitor your children’s social media, and report any acts you believe to be criminal,” the sheriff’s office said.

The 59-year-old Bruner was originally arrested the morning of Oct. 14, 2021 on a solicitation charge. The teacher allegedly communicated with an undercover deputy participating in an operation meant to combat human trafficking. Bruner allegedly exchanged photos and lewd texts with whom he believed to be a minor, investigators said.

His bond was set at $50,000 and he immediately bonded out of jail. The very next day, on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, Bruner was arrested again on a stalking charge. His bond was set at $150,000 and he bonded out that same night.

At the time of the initial arrests, a detective told KWTX Bruner started stalking a woman when she was a minor and continued for years.

Back then, the Connally ISD website revealed Bruner was a second grade teacher at Connally Primary School. Soon after the arrests, the school district said the teacher had been placed on administrative leave.

Bruner is no longer listed as a staff member on the district’s website.

