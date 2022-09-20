Hackers accessed data on some American Airlines customers

FILE - Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the...
FILE - Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hackers gained access to personal information of some customers and employees at American Airlines. The airline said Tuesday, Sept. 20, that information on a “very small number” of people was compromised after a phishing attack that breached some employee email accounts.(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines says personal information of a “very small number” of customers and employees was compromised after hackers breached some employee email accounts.

The airline said Tuesday that it has no indication that the attackers have misused any of the personal information.

American said the breach was discovered in July. The airline declined to say how precisely how many people had their personal information exposed or the nature of that information.

“American Airlines is aware of a phishing campaign that led to the unauthorized access to a limited number of team member mailboxes,” American spokesman Curtis Blessing said. “A very small number of customers and employees’ personal information was contained in those email accounts.

Blessing said American is putting in place “additional technical safeguards to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.”

American is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

___

This story has been corrected to show that American Airlines has no indication that hackers have misused any of the personal information.

