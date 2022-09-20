A string of triple-digit highs to end the week

By Brady Taylor
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Normal highs this time of year are around 90 degrees, but our highs the rest of the week are going to be nowhere near normal! We are expecting high each of the next few days in the upper 90s, with some of us reaching the triple digits. This hot weather will last through Sunday, but we should see some cooler temperatures arrive with a front moving in late Sunday. That front will drop our highs back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday’s cold front doesn’t look to bring us any prolonged cool fall weather, as the latest 8-14 day outlook continues to call for warmer than normal temperatures for us.

8 to 14 day outlook
8 to 14 day outlook(KWTX)

