A string of triple-digit highs likely starting tomorrow

There’s only two full days of summer left for Central Texas, but we’re not seeing any signs that summer will truly break this month and we likely won’t see our first true fall cold front until the spookiest month of all (that’s October, in case you were wondering). Morning temperatures in the mid-70s today will actually drop into the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday morning through Monday morning, but high temperatures will actually warm up! Today’s highs in the mid-to-upper 90s will climb close to and potentially over 100° Wednesday through at least Saturday! Record high temperatures are possible both Thursday and Friday. Thankfully, despite the warmer temperatures, humidity will drop a bit so the heat index should remain close to the actual temperatures after today.

The only weather-maker on the horizon is Sunday’s cold front. While this front is expected to bring a wave of comfortable fall-like air to much of the country, the core of the cooler air will be focused toward the East Coast. For us, we’ll get a big temperature change, but we’re still expected to feel above-normal temperatures for the majority of next week. High temperatures in the upper 90s Sunday will dip into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Rain chances with Sunday’s front are paltry, near 20%, but the drier air behind the front will at least bring us a string of comfortable mornings with lows in the low 60s.

After Sunday’s front blasts through, I cannot honestly tell you when our next cold front or rainmaker will arrive. We’re likely going to be stuck in a stagnant (but not overly hot) weather pattern for the majority of next week as highs hover in the upper 80s and low 90s with comfortable 60s in the morning. Our next weather maker *could* potentially be a tropical wave currently east of the Lesser Antilles. This wave, pegged as having a 40% chance of developing as it moves into the Caribbean Sea, will be fighting a lot of wind shear over the next about 4 days but will emerge into the Caribbean Sea in favorable conditions for development. It’s way too early to tell whether or not this wave will impact the United States, but some forecast models are hinting that it could move close to the Gulf of Mexico late next week. This system is something to monitor but is not something that is of any immediate threat the the U.S.

