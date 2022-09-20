A string of triple-digit highs likely starting tomorrow

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s only two full days of summer left for Central Texas, but we’re not seeing any signs that summer will truly break this month and we likely won’t see our first true fall cold front until the spookiest month of all (that’s October, in case you were wondering). Morning temperatures in the mid-70s today will actually drop into the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday morning through Monday morning, but high temperatures will actually warm up! Today’s highs in the mid-to-upper 90s will climb close to and potentially over 100° Wednesday through at least Saturday! Record high temperatures are possible both Thursday and Friday. Thankfully, despite the warmer temperatures, humidity will drop a bit so the heat index should remain close to the actual temperatures after today.

The only weather-maker on the horizon is Sunday’s cold front. While this front is expected to bring a wave of comfortable fall-like air to much of the country, the core of the cooler air will be focused toward the East Coast. For us, we’ll get a big temperature change, but we’re still expected to feel above-normal temperatures for the majority of next week. High temperatures in the upper 90s Sunday will dip into the upper 80s and low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Rain chances with Sunday’s front are paltry, near 20%, but the drier air behind the front will at least bring us a string of comfortable mornings with lows in the low 60s.

After Sunday’s front blasts through, I cannot honestly tell you when our next cold front or rainmaker will arrive. We’re likely going to be stuck in a stagnant (but not overly hot) weather pattern for the majority of next week as highs hover in the upper 80s and low 90s with comfortable 60s in the morning. Our next weather maker *could* potentially be a tropical wave currently east of the Lesser Antilles. This wave, pegged as having a 40% chance of developing as it moves into the Caribbean Sea, will be fighting a lot of wind shear over the next about 4 days but will emerge into the Caribbean Sea in favorable conditions for development. It’s way too early to tell whether or not this wave will impact the United States, but some forecast models are hinting that it could move close to the Gulf of Mexico late next week. This system is something to monitor but is not something that is of any immediate threat the the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Create your own nail polish business opens in East Waco
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state

Latest News

fastcast field crops drought dry summer blue skies sunny
Triple digit heat possible this week!
fastcast summer ice cream melting heat sun pink
Another taste of fall arriving in about a week
fastcast field crops drought dry summer blue skies sunny
Summer doesn’t want to give up even though Fall is a few days away
fastcast statues park texas cowboy longhorn cows
It’s the last weekend of summer and it will definitely feel like it!