Teenagers wounded by gunfire in Killeen late Monday night

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are looking for the shooter or shooters who wounded two teenagers overnight.

It happened at about 11:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane on Monday, Sept. 19.

Police were dispatched to the area to investigate a reports of gunfire.

When the officers arrived, they located two victims, a man and a woman, both 18 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the victims to Baylor Scott & White Temple in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they heard gunfire in the area and discovered the two victims had been struck by rounds.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

