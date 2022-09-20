Temple police looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department in Central Texas is searching for 14-year-old Aniah Andino.

Aniah is reportedly 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen last Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. 21st Street.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

