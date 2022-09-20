Temple police looking for missing teenager

The Temple Police Department in Central Texas is searching for 14-year-old Aniah Andino.
The Temple Police Department in Central Texas is searching for 14-year-old Aniah Andino.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department in Central Texas is searching for 14-year-old Aniah Andino.

Aniah is reportedly 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen last Tuesday in the 1100 block of S. 21st Street.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Jonas Ray Bradshaw, 25, is on trial in Waco’s 54th State District Court on seven counts of...
Waco man who assaulted girlfriend, abused her baby, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

A federal judge said Keith Johnson stole from the government and taxpaying citizens.
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
The latest poll show Gov. Abbott with a 9-point advantage.
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke
Top row: Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Bottom row: Priscilla Johnson, Linda...
Longview ISD reaches $2.5M settlement with families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart employees
Central Texan from England reflects on day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation as she watches...
Central Texan from England reflects on day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation as she watches Queen’s funeral on television