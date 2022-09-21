1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off the side of an overpass in Allen and exploded Tuesday.

It took place on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 75 just before 3 p.m. The tractor-trailer appeared to collide with another vehicle on the highway before it fell off the side of the overpass, police said.

Traffic was backed up on the highway and on Stacy Road Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the vehicle.

