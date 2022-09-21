1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas

By NICK LENTZ
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off the side of an overpass in Allen and exploded Tuesday.

It took place on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 75 just before 3 p.m. The tractor-trailer appeared to collide with another vehicle on the highway before it fell off the side of the overpass, police said.

Traffic was backed up on the highway and on Stacy Road Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the vehicle.

Traffic was backed up on Highway 75 as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Active police investigation in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen.
Suspect in murder of woman in Killeen is a Fort Hood soldier, police say
Jennifer Hernandez
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
Create your own nail polish business opens in East Waco
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state

Latest News

Central Texas junior entrepreneurs compete in regional competition for $1,000 reward
Central Texas junior entrepreneurs will pitch their small business in a competition to win a $1,000 award
Traffic was backed up on Highway 75 as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the...
Caught on Camera TX Fiery Crash
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Thursday over new federal...
Judge dismisses disciplinary case against Texas AG’s deputy
A family shares a tearful reunion following a chaotic scene outside of Thomas Jefferson High...
Parents besiege Texas high school after false shooting call