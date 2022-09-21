Beto O’Rourke to begin college tours Sept. 26

Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021. O'Rourke raised $32 million in the first half of 2022 in his run for Texas governor, his campaign announced Friday, July 15, 2022, keeping his challenge against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on pace to be one of the nation's most expensive races of November's midterm elections.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is launching a College Tour across Texas next week starting with The University of Texas at Austin Sept. 26.

Other universities include Baylor University in Waco and Texas A&M in College Station among others.

“It’s young leaders all across this state who are creating the change right now in Texas,” said O’Rourke. “We’re showing up to bring them into our growing movement of more than 90,000 volunteers so we can get after the big things that we all want to accomplish together.”

Each event will be an opportunity for students and young people to get registered before the October 11 deadline, sign up to volunteer before Get Out the Vote and commit to the work ahead to overcome Greg Abbott’s extremism, according to his campaign.

“This investment in student organizing, engagement, and voter registration follows O’Rourke’s historic increase in young voter turnout during his record-breaking Senate campaign,” said the website. “In 2018, young voter turnout across Texas was up by 500% during early voting and up by more than 230% overall compared to the previous midterm election. O’Rourke has already held more than a dozen student-focused town halls during his campaign to be the 49th governor of Texas.”

To register, CLICK HERE.

