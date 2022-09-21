Caught on camera: Naked man enters woman’s porch, tries to get inside her house

By Marci Clark and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman in Iowa is warning her neighbors about an unwelcomed visitor who entered her porch Monday morning, completely naked.

The camera system, Skylar Boisen, was set up on her porch and captured video of the man, KWQC reported.

“At 7 o’clock my mom woke up and checked her phone. We have a camera system, she gets the notifications to her phone,” Boisen said. “At about 6 o’clock it recorded some guy walking into my front porch butt-naked, trying to get into my house. It’s normally peaceful down here but I guess not always.”

Boisen said the stranger came through the unlocked porch door, looked around and tried to open the door to the house, however, that door was locked.

All the while, Boisen was asleep inside at the time.

“He didn’t try very hard or long though, and then once he realized he wasn’t getting in, he just turned around and left,” said Boisen.

Boisen said while the man didn’t take anything or hurt anyone, she found the incident unsettling.

“His intentions didn’t seem too good,” she said, “They say he’s all around town, naked all the time. I don’t know how he got down here.”

While the stranger left her home quickly, he may have left one thing behind. She reported finding a pair of pants on the ground but was not sure if they were his.

Boisen said she wants to warn her neighbors to stay vigilant.

I don’t know how nobody saw him leaving. I don’t know if he put on his clothes before he left or ... I have no idea,” Boisen said.

Davenport police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Active police investigation in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen.
Suspect in murder of woman in Killeen is a Fort Hood soldier, police say
File Graphic (KWTX)
Body of man with gunshot wound found inside car on Central Texas Expressway
Jennifer Hernandez
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive

Latest News

The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday announced K-9 officers Yari and Lincy are better...
Killeen K-9 officers Lincy and Yari better equipped to take a bite out of crime with new vests
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
Andy Huynh and Alex Drueke were captured while assisting Ukrainians during the ongoing war. The...
US veterans held captive in Ukraine have been freed, family says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests