The final full day of summer features mid-summer heat

Summer officially ends just after 8 PM Thursday, but our forecast through the weekend is pulled straight out of the middle of summer! Yes, some heat relief is on the way, but we are still not forecasting any day next week to feature below normal highs. That could change as we get some better data about the quality of the cold air mass coming our way (see: how cold it actually is), but Sunday’s front is not out first true fall cold front. High temperatures today, tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday will remain in the upper 90s and low triple-digits. We’ll be within two degrees of the high temperature record every single afternoon through Saturday. The record high Sunday will be unattainable, but highs will still hover very close to 100°. If there’s some silver lining for the heat wave we’re currently in, humidity is going to stay manageable so afternoon heat index values will stay close to the actual temperature.

Sunday is still going to be a hot day since our front doesn’t really arrive until Sunday night, but cooler air will push through Monday with a secondary push of drier and cooler air arriving Monday night. Highs Monday are still expected to reach the low-to-mid 90s after starting out in the low 70s, but that second push of colder air will drop morning temperatures into the low 60s from Tuesday morning onward. As far as high temperatures go, we’re expecting full sunshine to keep highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week’s weather will be drastically different than this week’s weather, but you’ll be able to keep the sweaters in storage for now. Unfortunately for our continuing drought situation, rain chances will be minimal with our late weekend front and are capped near 10%. Sunday’s front will not only put an end to the record-nearing temperatures, but it could also help to keep a tropical system from moving into the western Gulf of Mexico. Invest 98, an area of showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, will move into the Caribbean Sea this weekend and likely strengthens into a tropical storm. Although we’re very confident in the forecast for Invest 98 through Saturday, the potential paths after Saturday include moving into the Gulf of Mexico, crossing over Cuba or Hispaniola, or potentially moving into Central America. While a tropical storm or hurricane entering the Gulf of Mexico means a U.S. landfall would be extremely likely, Sunday’s front could help to change the upper-air pattern enough to keep the storm away from Texas. This is, of course, yet to be seen, so Invest 98 is worth keeping an eye on.

