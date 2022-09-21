Houston suspect arrested in killing where 2-year-old was found dead

Video of Person of Interest
Video of Person of Interest(Houston Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A person of interest has been detained in connection to the fatal shooting of a man and the death of a toddler in Houston.

Houston Police Department stated Wednesday morning the “person is being questioned” by police after sharing a surveillance video of the person.

The incident reportedly started about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with an argument between the toddler’s 38-year-old father and another man at a shopping center in Houston.

Police first released the video Tuesday afternoon on their Twitter with the caption ”Surveillance video of the suspect sought in the death of a 2-year-old child and the fatal shooting of an adult male.”

The boy’s father was shot several times in the chest, killing him. The gunman then drove off in the father’s SUV.

Police say they didn’t know a child was inside the stolen vehicle until a woman called in a missing persons report for her husband and 2-year-old child at 6:36 p.m.

“We realized very quickly that (the victim from the original scene) was her husband,” HPD Executive Chief Larry Satterwhite said to KTRK. “We never knew about the child until she called at 6:36 p.m.”

About 30 minutes later, investigators found the SUV with the 2-year-old dead inside.

Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle, saying he may have been in the car since about 2 p.m. Temperatures reportedly reached highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Active police investigation in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen.
Suspect in murder of woman in Killeen is a Fort Hood soldier, police say
Jennifer Hernandez
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive
Create your own nail polish business opens in East Waco
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state

Latest News

TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Central Texas junior entrepreneurs compete in regional competition for $1,000 reward
Central Texas junior entrepreneurs will pitch their small business in a competition to win a $1,000 award
Traffic was backed up on Highway 75 as crews worked to clean up the remnants of the...
Caught on Camera TX Fiery Crash
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Thursday over new federal...
Judge dismisses disciplinary case against Texas AG’s deputy