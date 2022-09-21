Killeen K-9 officers Lincy and Yari better equipped to take a bite out of crime with new vests

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday announced K-9 officers Yari and Lincy are better prepared to take a bite out of crime after receiving bullet and stab protective vests.

It’s all thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Yari’s vest was sponsored by Dale and Trish Veith, of Killeen, and K-9 Lincy’s vest was sponsored by Thomas and Susan Bailey, of Rotonda West, Florida.

Both vests are embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to K-9 officers throughout the United States.

“This potentially lifesaving body armor” is produced in the U.S., custom fitted, and NIJ certified, the Killeen Police Department said.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,740 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. All donations are made possible by private and corporate sponsors.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

