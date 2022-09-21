Killeen residents displaced after apartment fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Multiple residents have been displaced and two animals have died after an apartment fire in Killeen Tuesday afternoon.

The Killeen Fire Department responded to the fire at the two-story apartment in the 1200 block of College Street at around 3:30 p.m.

All the residents made it out safely, but fire crews say one cat and one dog died in the fire.

Crews believe the fire started in a closet containing the HVAC air handler and water heater.

Residents from four units have been displaced.

The Killeen Fire Department Emergency Management team is helping those families and connecting them to the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.