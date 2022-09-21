Person of interest in custody after stabbing in Temple
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police have a person of interest in custody as they investigate a stabbing that left a man wounded.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Avenue H.
Police said the victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple with non-life threatening injuries.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
