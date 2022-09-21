Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend

Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.(Justice Web)
By Megan Calongne and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say they arrested a 26-year-old man after he broke into his estranged wife’s home and shot her boyfriend. The shooting happened early Sunday at an apartment complex on W Villa Maria Road.

According to arrest records, Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. entered the apartment, attacked his estranged wife, and then shot her boyfriend. That man was taken to the hospital for treatment, where doctors said a bullet grazed his forehead.

At the scene, police found blood on the floor and walls of the apartment. A roommate told police she opened the door for the suspect, thinking it was someone else, and that Ortiz-Quintero smelled like alcohol. She mentioned they had seen the suspect earlier that night, but there had been no altercations or arguments.

Ortiz-Quintero was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bonds total $400,000.

