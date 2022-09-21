Republican Party rally in Waco aims to raise awareness about immigration crisis at southern border

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Republican Party is organizing a political rally to raise awareness about the immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We believe in a secure border, because not only is it a local problem, it’s a local problem,” party vice-chair Christopher DeCluitt said.

The party with the help of McLennan County Republican Women is hosting a political rally this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Westview Shopping Center. The Latino Strike Force of Central Texas is also co-hosting.

“Ever since the Democrats have been in control the country has been out of control,” Patty Castillo, McLennan County Republican Women President, said. “Our border is out of control, inflation is out of control, gas prices are out of control. I could go on and on.”

The organizations decided to focus on the border with the rally because they say it’s the one issue really affecting people locally.

“It just seemed to fit all together with what’s happening down south currently and how much of a mess the Biden Administration has caused there,” DeCluitt said.

The event will feature several local and state Republican candidates up for election in November. The Republican Party hopes to send a message to support local law enforcement like McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, who will deliver the keynote address.

“(I hope to) make people aware here that the border is open,” sheriff McNamara said. “It is not secure like Biden and Harris are saying it is.”

The McLennan County Democratic Party responded saying they want people going to the rally to value immigration reform, rather than the building of the border wall.

“The problem needs to be looked at in a logical, fact-based way and we need to come up with a system that allows us to process the people in an effective and humane way,” Mark Hays, McLennan County Democratic Party chair, said.

Sheriff McNamara had a team just return from the border. He sent one of his helicopters to the border at the request of the Zapata County Sheriff for assistance. We’ll have more on the trip in a KWTX News 10 exclusive story next week.

