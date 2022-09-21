Texas governor issues executive order declaring Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations

Governor calls on state leaders, Biden administration to do more about the fentanyl crisis
The governor instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to “take immediate action...
The governor instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to “take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis.”(Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, claiming “fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it.”

The governor instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to “take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis.” That includes identifying Texas gangs that support Mexican drug cartels and seizing their assets.

During a roundtable discussion in Midland, the Governor said he also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and any other cartels producing and distributing fentanyl.

“Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way,” said Governor Abbott. “In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

Abbott said he is concerned Mexican drug cartels are disguising fentanyl as counterfeit pills and targeting children with “rainbow fentanyl” pills.

A day earlier, Abbott sent a letter to state agency leaders directing them to ramp up efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis by preparing for the next legislative session with statutory changes, budget priorities, and other initiatives that will enhance the state’s ability to combat fentanyl deaths.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
Jennifer Hernandez
8-month-pregnant Harris County woman dies after being shot, baby does not survive

Latest News

Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood...
Beto O’Rourke to begin college tours Sept. 26
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Thursday over new federal...
Judge dismisses disciplinary case against Texas AG’s deputy
Lauren Hall stands for a portrait on Sept. 10, 2022, in the room that she and her husband had...
How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey
The latest poll show Gov. Abbott with a 9-point advantage.
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke