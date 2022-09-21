Texas governor issues executive order declaring Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations

MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, claiming “fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it.”

The governor instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to “take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis.” That includes identifying Texas gangs that support Mexican drug cartels and seizing their assets.

During a roundtable discussion in Midland, the Governor said he also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and any other cartels producing and distributing fentanyl.

“Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way,” said Governor Abbott. “In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

Abbott said he is concerned Mexican drug cartels are disguising fentanyl as counterfeit pills and targeting children with “rainbow fentanyl” pills.

A day earlier, Abbott sent a letter to state agency leaders directing them to ramp up efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis by preparing for the next legislative session with statutory changes, budget priorities, and other initiatives that will enhance the state’s ability to combat fentanyl deaths.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.