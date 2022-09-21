Tropical wave in the Caribbean could threaten the United States next week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Clean-up from Hurricane Fiona continues in Puerto Rico and Fiona is still a threat to Nova Scotia this weekend, but there’s another disturbance lurking in the tropics that could directly impact the United States next week. Invest 98 is an area of low pressure near the Windward Islands (the southern half of the Lesser Antilles) that will emerge into the Caribbean Sea which is primed for tropical storm development. Although we’re still unsure about where Invest 98 will go, confidence is growing that the system could impact the United States next week.

The tropics are heating up! In addition to Major Hurricane Fiona, we also have Tropical Storm Gaston in the North Atlantic being joined by three wavesin the main development region of the Atlantic too. (KWTX, NHC)

As of 10 AM on Thursday September 21st, Invest 98 has not yet formed a a closed low-level circulation so, by definition, it cannot be classified as a tropical depression or tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center’s forecasts PTC 5 to gradually move across the extremely warm Caribbean Sea through the weekend and turn toward the Gulf of Mexico early next week. The forecast calls for the system to strengthen into a hurricane by the end of the weekend.

Very warm water lies ahead of PTC 5

Sea-surface temperatures across the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are exceptionally warm and well warmer than necessary for a tropical system to strengthen. (KWTX, NOAA)

Despite an ongoing La Niña, which typically allows for a greater frequency of tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic, the season has been relatively quiet so far outside of Hurricane Fiona. Since we haven’t had many tropical storms or hurricanes, the sea-surface temperatures of both the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are exceptionally warm.

Sea surface temperatures of at least 75° are needed for tropical systems to form with a threshold of around 80° for at least steady strengthening. Sea surface temperatures across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico are at least 82° and are as high as 88° in some spots!

Future-Hermine’s potential U.S. threat

Forecast model data shows a good deal of confidence in where Invest 98 will go in through Saturday, but big differences in the potential path next week are leading to lower than normal confidence in where impacts could be felt. (KWTX)

When Invest 98 moves into the Caribbean Sea, it’ll be in a very favorable environment for strengthening, but it’s currently fighting off some dry air and wind shear. How strong future-Tropical Storm Hermine gets and how quickly it strengthens plays a vital role in where it’ll go next week.

Typically speaking, a stronger tropical storm or hurricane tends to pull toward the poles more than a weaker system will. In this case, a slower developing system could track across the Caribbean Sea and sneak beneath a ridge of high pressure to enter the Gulf of Mexico by around next Wednesday.

If Invest 98 strengthens quickly, the chances are higher for it to pull northward toward Cuba, potentially impacting the eastern Gulf Coast, Florida, or the Bahamas.

The main driver of Invest 98′s future is also a strong ridge of high pressure across the Central Atlantic. If the system stays under the influence of this ridge of high pressure, it’s also more likely to be pulled northward.

Despite the lack of confidence about where this storm will go, it looks unlikely that Invest 98 will impact Texas thanks to a cold front moving through the area Monday. Should this system threaten Texas, you’ll be among the first to know! Be sure to download our FREE KWTX Weather App to your Apple or Android device.

