Waco writer who pleaded guilty to possession of child porn placed on deferred probation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 77-year-old Waco man who pleaded guilty in May to three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography was placed on deferred probation for 10 years Tuesday.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court granted Kent Robert Swarts’ request for deferred probation, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service. The judge also prohibited Swarts from internet access as a term and condition of his probation.

Swarts told Kelly during the brief sentencing hearing that he is a novelist and uses three internet sites for his writing and editing. He asked if she would allow him access to the internet, which she denied.

Swarts pleaded guilty without benefit of a sentencing recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. Kelly, who reviewed a background report on Swarts before sentencing, had the option of sentencing Swarts to probation or sending him to prison for from two years to 20 years on each of the three counts.

Agents with the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Swarts in December 2019 at his home on Jonquil Drive after Apple officials notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through its cyber tip line that someone at that address was uploading and sharing child pornography.

According to court records, agents seized sexually explicit images of children who appeared to be around 6 to 9 years old from Swarts’ devices.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant successfully completes the probationary term.

