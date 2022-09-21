Waco writer who pleaded guilty to possession of child porn placed on deferred probation

Kent Robert Swarts pleaded guilty without the benefit of a sentencing recommendation from the...
Kent Robert Swarts pleaded guilty without the benefit of a sentencing recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 77-year-old Waco man who pleaded guilty in May to three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography was placed on deferred probation for 10 years Tuesday.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court granted Kent Robert Swarts’ request for deferred probation, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service. The judge also prohibited Swarts from internet access as a term and condition of his probation.

Swarts told Kelly during the brief sentencing hearing that he is a novelist and uses three internet sites for his writing and editing. He asked if she would allow him access to the internet, which she denied.

Swarts pleaded guilty without benefit of a sentencing recommendation from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office. Kelly, who reviewed a background report on Swarts before sentencing, had the option of sentencing Swarts to probation or sending him to prison for from two years to 20 years on each of the three counts.

Agents with the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit arrested Swarts in December 2019 at his home on Jonquil Drive after Apple officials notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through its cyber tip line that someone at that address was uploading and sharing child pornography.

According to court records, agents seized sexually explicit images of children who appeared to be around 6 to 9 years old from Swarts’ devices.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant successfully completes the probationary term.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File: Ken Starr
‘A scholar and a gentleman’: Former Baylor president, Clinton investigator Ken Starr dead at 76
Photo of armed police officers inside Waco High School.
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Person of interest in custody after stabbing in Temple
McGregor runners
Star youth runners in Central Texas always make sure no one is left behind
FILE
Brazos River Authority holding public forum to discuss drought mitigation plan in Bell County
Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder
‘I want you’: Trial of Waco man accused of killing mother of his children takes emotional turn during courtroom outburst