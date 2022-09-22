Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax

Bryan High School was the subject of a "swatting" call Thursday afternoon.
Bryan High School was the subject of a "swatting" call Thursday afternoon.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said.

The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.

There have been many reports of similar hoax calls across Texas in recent weeks, according to police.

Related Stories
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
Bryan Police: Hostage situation call ‘unsubstantiated’
Former police officer discusses the dangers of swatting

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya
‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction
Books written by Latino authors among those banned in Texas, nationwide
File Graphic
Smash and grab at Fort Hood: Veteran pleads guilty in conspiracy to steal $2.2 million in night vision, radio equipment
FILE KWTX PHOTO
Juveniles facing felony terroristic charges after threat made against Killeen ISD school