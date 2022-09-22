Fall starts at 8:03 PM, but fall won’t start for us until someday in the future...

Summer is technically on it’s last legs since fall officially begins at 8:03 PM today when the center of the sun crosses over the equator, but we have absolutely not clue when true fall-like weather is going to arrive. Yes, a cold front will help to drop temperatures next week, but our high temperatures are still expected to be above average every afternoon! Temperatures today, tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday are all going to be about the same. We’ll start out with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with late-day highs reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. Around the I-35 corridor, we could briefly reach 100° each afternoon. If there is some good news from this exceptionally late-summer heat, it comes from humidity! Yes, humidity is much higher this week than it was last week, but we’re expecting the humidity to filter out of the atmosphere enough each afternoon to keep afternoon heat index values close to the actual temperature. A small victory but a victory nonetheless.

Sunday’s cold front is still expected to push through at night into Monday morning and unfortunately without much of any rainfall. Rain chances are capped at 10%. If we miss out on rain with this front, there’s no other opportunities for rain through next week. The front will drop highs into the low-to-mid 90s Monday before a second push of cooler and drier air drops our temperatures a bit more. Next week’s morning temperatures will be noticeably crisp and comfortable dipping a bit below average into the upper 50s and low 60s, but highs are expected to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s every day. Yes, that’s a big improvement from where we are right now, but our high temperature forecast doesn’t include a day with an average or below average high.

All eyes next week along the Gulf Coast turn to Invest 98. This tropical wave is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next 5 days and likely into a hurricane by next week. Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding where this system may go, the chances that the system directly impacts the United States are increasing. Texas should be spared from this system, but it is far too early to know with any certainty. We’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if things change!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.