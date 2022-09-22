Happy first day of fall! Too bad it doesn’t feel like it.

You can’t tell because it’s hot outside, but today marks the first day of fall. And what better way to kick off the new season with temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100°. We’re monitoring the chance for record breaking heat Thursday afternoon. The record high for today (9/22) is 100° set back in 2005. We got up to ___ this afternoon.

We will continue to see the potential for record warmth over the next few days before a cold front moves in. We’ll talk more about the cold front in just a bit, but our high temperatures across Central Texas look to remain around 10° above the normal for this time of the year. We should be in the upper 80s as we head into Autumn, but we will keep highs in the mid 90s to low 100s through Sunday.

Record highs were watching: Friday 9/23: 99° set back in 2005 and Saturday 9/24: 102 set back in 1977.

Now onto the cold front which is what we’re all waiting for. Yes this front will bring in air that’s not as hot, but our temperatures are still expected to remain a few degrees above average every afternoon of next week. The thing you will feel the most behind the front is the drier air. This is going to make things feel better outdoors, but does impact rain chances for Central Texas. The cold front is set to move in Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances are small, only about a 10% chance for a stray shower or two.

High temperatures will be dropping back into the low to mid 90s behind the front on Monday afternoon. We should see another push of “cooler” and drier air moving in late Monday. That will allow our temperatures to drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for Tuesday morning and that’s how they will stay every morning of the week. Afternoon temperatures will be better than what we were seeing across Central Texas this past week. Highs Tuesday into next weekend look to be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

All eyes next week along the Gulf Coast turn to Invest 98. This tropical wave is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm within the next day or so and likely into a hurricane by next week. Although there’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding where this system may go, the chances that the system directly impacts the United States are increasing. Texas should be spared from this system, but it is far too early to know with any certainty. We’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if things change!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.