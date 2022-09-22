‘I am floored’: Handmade jewelry made for Betty White by Hawaii woman goes up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big shock for a Betty White fan in Hawaii!

Melyssa Ching Goya of Alewa Heights first met Betty White when she was 17 at a book signing in 1991 in Portland, Oregon.

Melyssa Ching Goya's book signed by Betty White in 1991 in Portland, Oregon. (Courtesy: Melyssa Ching-Goya)

”I became a fan of Betty’s in the in the mid 80s when Golden Girls first came out,” said Ching-Goya.

Over the years, Melyssa made numerous trips to visit Betty on the set of several productions.

They grew a special friendship and Betty eventually named her Vice President of her fan club.

”I made jewelry out of Fimo clay beads and I decided one day, it would be fun to send her a bracelet,” recalled Ching-Goya. “So I sent it to her and she loved it. She wrote a letter back and then a few years later, I decided oh, maybe she needs a necklace to go along with that.”

Betty sent flowers on their wedding day since she couldn’t attend, celebrated Melyssa’s daughter’s birth with a gift of baby clothes and met the rest of the family in 2012.

Betty White and Melyssa Ching-Goya's family (Courtesy: Melyssa Ching-Goya)

They kept in touch until Betty White passed away last year.

”I saw that Julian’s auction was going to auction Betty’s estate,” said Ching-Goya. “When it came to the jewelry section, I noticed some jewelry there that it’s been awhile since I’ve seen it and I realized that was mine! That’s what I sent her how many years ago! I am just floored. I am beyond the moon that that would even be considered part of her collection!”

Bidding starts this Friday at 7 a.m. HST on juliensauctions.com.

The starting bid for Melyssa’s jewelry is $300.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.