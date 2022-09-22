‘I’m going to do you worse’: Ex-girlfriend tells jury about threats made by Waco man accused of killing mother of his three children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexia woman who had two children with Quest Aljabaughn Jones said she finally ended her rocky relationship with Jones after he threatened to kill her in a phone call after Jones was jailed on charges he killed a Waco woman.

Jones, 31, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at their home on Wilshire Drive in Waco. Carter, 26, the mother of three of Jones’ children, suffered five gunshot wounds, including two shots to the head, from a .38-caliber pistol about 3:30 a.m. after she returned home from a night of partying at a club in Mexia.

Prosecutors Will Hix and Maddie Beach rested their case Thursday afternoon after calling 18 witnesses since Tuesday, when testimony in Jones’ trial began. Defense attorneys Abel Reyna and Craig Depew called no witnesses before also resting their case Thursday.

The attorneys will give closing statements Friday morning before the jury of six women and six men begin deliberating whether they think Jones shot and killed Carter with their three children, ages 5, 4 and 3, in the home.

Jones told police a masked gunman broke into their home and killed Carter while he was outside smoking a cigarette. He said the intruder aimed the gun at him and pulled the trigger four times but the gun did not fire.

Family members and friends told police Jones had a history of violence toward Carter and threatened to kill her if she ever left him. They testified Carter had told Jones their relationship was over and to pack up and move out.

In prosecution testimony Thursday, Lacreshia Jackson testified she had a relationship with Jones for about nine years and he is the father of her daughters, ages 13 and 12. She said she ended their relationship in 2015 but had maintained contact with him over the years because of their children.

She said she, Jones’ mother and a friend picked Jones up from the McLennan County Jail after he posted bond on Feb. 4, 2019, and drove him to Mexia. Waco police initially arrested Jones on marijuana charges the morning Carter was killed and did not charge him in her death until two weeks later.

She said he finally broke it off for good with Jones after a Dec. 28, 2020, phone call, which was recorded by jail officials. Jones tells Jackson that “I should have got your ass, too,” and “Don’t worry. I’ll catch up to you in 30 years. I’m going to do you worse.”

Defendants who are sentenced to 60 years in prison or longer on certain types of major crimes, including murder, must serve at least 30 years in prison before they can seek parole.

“I took it serious,” Jackson said. “That is my life.”

Hix and Beach rested their case after calling Waco Police Detective Eric Trojanowski, the lead investigator in Carter’s murder who detailed his investigation.

Trojanowski said he searched for signs of forced entry into the home and told the jury that there was no evidence indicating that anyone else was there that morning except Jones, Carter and the three children.

Jones said after he encountered the intruder, he scooped up his three kids and ran across the street to a neighbor’s house, where he left the children before returning home to check on Carter. When police arrived, Jones only was wearing a pair of shorts and socks and two television sets in the home were blaring at full volume.

The detective said Jones spent a lot of time talking about cigarettes and how he had texted Carter to bring home some cigarettes. He told Trojanowski he normally smokes in the corner of the kitchen, and the detective noted that portion of the house smelled of smoke while no other area of the home did.

“There was a lot of discussion about cigarettes,” Trojanowski testified. “He normally smokes in the kitchen, but his night he said, for some reason, he went outside to smoke and said he walked down by the curb in front of the house. He said Sherrell moved the ashtrays. But when someone talks that much about something that is seemingly insignificant, it was like he thought it was important to create himself an alibi for why he wasn’t smoking inside the home like he normally did.”

Jones told Trojanowski he dropped the kids off at their grandmother’s house after Carter left and he also went to Mexia to take money to Jackson and their two daughters. He said he got back to Waco around 2 a.m., picked up the kids and returned to the Wilshire address about an hour or so before Carter got home.

Trojanowski said Jones told conflicting stories about the events from that morning, especially when he pressed Jones on his reported timeline and previous statements he had made. The murder weapon was never recovered, he said.

Trojanowski noted that Jones told differing versions about whether he first went in to check on Carter before or after he took the children to the neighbor’s house.

A medical examiner testified Wednesday that Carter most certainly would have been rendered unconscious immediately if not killed by the point-blank gunshot wound behind her left ear and one to the chest, also at close range. Both shots were fatal, he said.

Jones told the detective that when he returned to the home, he heard Carter moaning on the bed. He said she was struggling to stand and pulled down a vertical blind in the master bedroom before collapsing. He said he pulled her to the center of the room and gestured to the detective like he held her on his lap before putting a comforter under her head.

That description of events led Trojanowski to wonder how Jones could hear Carter’s moans with the TVs blaring and why Carter didn’t have more of her blood on his shorts if he practically carried her to the location where officers found her body. Also, Trojanowski said, he knew from talking to medical examiners that Carter would have been incapacitated instantly by the gunshot wounds and likely would have been unconscious, unable to move or moan.

Trojanowski testified that in relationships marred by domestic violence, the most dangerous time can be when a woman tries to end it.

“Shooting somebody with a gun is an extremely violent act,” Trojanowski said. “But shooting someone in the face from 2 feet away is an act that says, ‘I hate you and I really want to kill you.’”

If convicted of murder, Jones faces from five to 99 years in prison and up to life.

