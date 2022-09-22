Juveniles facing felony terroristic charges after threat made against Killeen ISD school

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Thursday filed three felony terroristic charges against two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School.

The threats were investigated and determined to be unfounded and the two students have been transported to juvenile detention, said Taina Maya, a district spokeswoman.

“There are several social media rumors about Manor Middle School today that are not true. The campus was never in a lockdown and there was not a shooting near or at the campus,” Maya said.

In a message to parents earlier Thursday, the school district said there was an altercation outside the campus that did not involve Manor students. “Our students overheard someone shout a threat of violence towards our campus and immediately reported it to our administration team,” the message states.

“As a precaution, we will have increased security on our campus throughout the day,” the message further states, “We are extremely grateful to the students who brought this to our attention because we must all work together to keep our campus and community safe.”

Later in the day, the district sent an updated message to parents to let them KISD Police had identified the high school students who allegedly made the threats and “determined that the threat was not credible and unfounded.”

“Our campus is safe, and our students are continuing the learning day,” the message reads.

