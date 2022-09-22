Lorena to receive the 3A Lone Star Cup on Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League will present Lorena High School with the 2021-22 Class 3A Lone Star Cup Trophy September 23 at halftime of Lorena’s football game against Cameron at Leopard Field.

This is Lorena’s first Lone Star Cup Trophy and the first time any school in McLennan County has ever won the award. The Lone Star Cup winners in the six UIL classifications are based on points accumulated in UIL Academic, Athletic and Music championships.

Prior to Friday night’s game Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the corporate sponsor for the award, will be cooking and giving away 500 hamburgers and 500 hot dogs starting at 6:00 p.m. just outside the tailgating section at the north end of Leopard Field.

Fans will also have an opportunity to take a photo with the Lone Star Cup Trophy.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.