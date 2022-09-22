Lorena to receive the 3A Lone Star Cup on Friday

By Darby Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League will present Lorena High School with the 2021-22 Class 3A Lone Star Cup Trophy September 23 at halftime of Lorena’s football game against Cameron at Leopard Field.

This is Lorena’s first Lone Star Cup Trophy and the first time any school in McLennan County has ever won the award. The Lone Star Cup winners in the six UIL classifications are based on points accumulated in UIL Academic, Athletic and Music championships.

Prior to Friday night’s game Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, the corporate sponsor for the award, will be cooking and giving away 500 hamburgers and 500 hot dogs starting at 6:00 p.m. just outside the tailgating section at the north end of Leopard Field.

Fans will also have an opportunity to take a photo with the Lone Star Cup Trophy.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas

Latest News

Gatesville Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Gatesville’s Slone Early
Lorena to receive the 3A Lone Star Cup on Friday
Gatesville Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Gatesville's Slone Early
China Spring QB Cash McCollum prepares for the snap
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: China Spring blows past short-handed Connally team