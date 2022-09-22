Midway ISD honors Central Texas journalists, KWTX general manager with Media Honor Roll awards

LEFT TO RIGHT: Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas, KCEN Reporter Baylee Bates, KWTX Anchor Julie Hays, and KWTX Vice President and General Manager Josh Young.(Courtesy Photo)
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway Independent School District School Board on Tuesday night honored KWTX Anchor Julie Hays, KWTX Vice President and General Manager Josh Young, and KCEN Reporter Baylee Bates with its 2022 Media Honor Roll award.

The Texas Association of School Boards provides school districts across the state with the opportunity to honor local media representatives and thank them for their balanced reporting of news about public schools.

The award is in recognition of fair and accurate reporting on school news and the accomplishments of Midway students and staff.

“Districts across Texas appreciate these reporters for their balanced and accurate approach to sharing both the challenges facing our schools and the successes achieved by local teachers, students and school boards,” TASB president Ted Beard said.

“Their work aids local communities in focusing on the goal of providing the best public schools we can for every child.”

