Police in Belton looking for man missing since Sept. 16

Kenneth Corwin
Kenneth Corwin(Belton Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating 39-year-old Kenneth Corwin, last seen on Friday, Sept. 16, at around 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Elm Drive.

He is 6′2″ tall, weighs about 240 pounds, has a brown beard and blue eyes.

Corwin reportedly has the name Lily tattooed on the side of his hand.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact BPD at 254-933-5840.

Kenneth Corwin's pickup
Kenneth Corwin's pickup(Belton Police Department)

