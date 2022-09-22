Suspect arrested in Houston murder of father, death of toddler left behind in hot car

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bolanle Fadairo, 38, has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man and the death of a child Tuesday in Houston.

Fadairo is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence and is being held at the Harris County Jail

According to the Houston Police Department, members of HPD’s Southwest Crime Suppression Team took Fadairo into custody at 4 a.m. Sept. 21 without further incident in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey Street.

The incident reportedly started about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 20 at 5501 El Camino Del Rey Street and the death of a child found about 7:10 p.m. at 5900 Elm Street.

Investigators learned the victim met Fadairo at the location and the two spoke briefly before he then shot the victim.

The victim fled a short distance and collapsed in the parking lot. Fadairo entered the victim’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet Traverse with paper plates, and fled the scene.

About 6:35 p.m., a woman called HPD to report her husband and 2-year-old son missing.

Officers broke the vehicle’s window and found the 2-year-old victim unresponsive inside.

Officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics immediately rendered first aid however the child was pronounced deceased at the scene. His cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The identities of the male victims, 38 and 2, are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

