10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.
Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour
5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course
Home for the Holidays: Home for The Holidays Waco
Floating Mercado: Floating Mercado
Suicide Prevention Walk: 6th Annual Teen Suicide Awareness & Prevention Candlelight Walk hosted by CCHS DECA,
Out of the Darkness Walk: Out of the Darkness Walk
A Night in Paris: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage
Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival: Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival
Belton Fishing Tournament: Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club
Cody Johnson & Randy Houser: Cody Johnson LIVE
