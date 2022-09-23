10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25

By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events.

Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour

5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course

Home for the Holidays: Home for The Holidays Waco

Floating Mercado: Floating Mercado

Suicide Prevention Walk: 6th Annual Teen Suicide Awareness & Prevention Candlelight Walk hosted by CCHS DECA,

Out of the Darkness Walk: Out of the Darkness Walk

A Night in Paris: Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage

Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival: Belton’s Bacon, Blues & Brews Festival

Belton Fishing Tournament: Belton Tiger Athletic Booster Club

Cody Johnson & Randy Houser: Cody Johnson LIVE

