Bryan family surprised with military homecoming

Amy and her two children thought they were posing for a quick photo, when Ross showed up in the back(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime.

Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.

But when Amy and her kids Samantha, 13, and Eli, 10, gathered for their photo Thursday, Ross showed up in the background.

“I didn’t process it. It didn’t feel like he was there. I was shaking,” Samantha said.

Eli says he’s excited to play Madden with his Dad, and for steak that can only be made by Ross.

Samantha had a volleyball game immediately following the surprise. This was an opportunity for Ross to see her play, and that’s all she wanted.

“Talk face to face again, its not the same,” she said.

Amy is the principal at Johnson Elementary School and says she couldn’t get through these last few months without her Bryan ISD family. Now, she’s excited to just get back to normal with her own family.

“Looking for really just a dinner around the table,” Amy said.

Ross will not be deployed anytime soon, leaving the family plenty of time to catch up.

“I’ve missed so much stuff. And I’m so happy and thankful to be back and safe and just ready to reacquaint with my family,” Ross said.

This is the second military homecoming surprise at BISD just this school year. KBTX covered a send-off for Ross last year.

