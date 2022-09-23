Central Texas man charged with murder

Brian Lee Hitt, 44,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Coryell County man has been arrested after shooting a man during a drunken gun play fight in the evening of Sept. 16.

Brian Lee Hitt, 44, has been charged with murder of Cody Clayton Milam after shooting the victim in the upper chest and lower throat area.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a shooting at 11:16 p.m. Sept. 16 at residence in Country Road 142 in Gatesville where he met Hitt who “had a strong odor of alcohol.”

Hitt reported that when he returned from dove hunting the victim was at his home where they “play around before pointing guns at each other” since believed the shotgun he had was unloaded.

According to the affidavit, Hitt would approach the victim who was sitting in a wooden chair and proceeded to pull the trigger but nothing happened. He would then pump the slide to chamber a round and “he pulled the trigger the shotgun went off striking Milam.”

Hitt was arrested and has since posted bond.

