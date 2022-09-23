Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - Gholson Independent School District officials are assuring students and parents the campus is safe and secure while they investigate a reported threat.

Gholson Superintendent Heather McCartney told KWTX News 10 a report of a student making a threatening comment was received through the district’s anonymous alert system Thursday, and that the threat was quickly investigated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department, along with the district are investigating, and McCartney says the district will take appropriate disciplinary action against the student involved.

McCartney says, out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement agencies were on campus Friday morning to make sure the school day started with no issues.

The superintendent says parents were notified, and there was no threat to the kindergarten through 12th grade students who attend the district’s one campus.

