College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters

Police in College Station, Texas arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic...
Police in College Station, Texas arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday.(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday.

Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.

Claytarrius Collins, 25, of Plantersville, was arrested for theft of property over $30K and under $150K, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of marijuana over two ounces.

Lance Calhoun, 26, of Navasota, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in addition to a charge of theft of property over $30K and under $150K.

No further information was provided by authorities.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas

Latest News

Temple resident Stephanie Philips underwent a procedure at a New Orleans hospital to donate her...
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party appear to be the front-runners in Italy’s...
‘Crucial’ vote could move Italy to far right for 1st time since end of World War II
Meals on Wheels Wild Game Dinner & Charity Auction - 9.23.22
Meals on Wheels Wild Game Dinner & Charity Auction - 9.23.22
KWTX Salutes National Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Angelo Ochoaa, Waco ISD Board...
Angelo Ochoaa - National Hispanic Heritage Month