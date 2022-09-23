Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure.

“If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.

At first, she wanted to keep her diagnosis a secret, only telling immediate family. But two years after her diagnosis, her son posted about his mom’s condition on Facebook. That’s where Temple resident Stephanie Philips stepped in.

To all my friends and family, I'm not one to speak about family issues or business on social media but I feel this is... Posted by Lorenzo Frederick on Saturday, August 14, 2021

“Wait a minute they’re looking for an O-positive blood type,” Philips said. “I’m an O-positive. I need to do something.”

It was a match. So, this June Philips underwent a procedure at a New Orleans hospital to donate her kidney to Adell-Frederick.

“Oh my gosh you don’t know how it feels to have someone who is willing to give a part of themselves to save your life,” Adell-Frederick said.

Since the procedure Adell-Frederick has gone to weekly labs and monthly check-ups.

“I had my transplant,” she said. “I thought I was going to be really sore, but I was up moving around really the same day.”

Adell-Frederick’s doctor is now so impressed with her progress that he decided to have check-ups every three months and labs every three weeks going forward.

“The sacrifice that you’re going to make for someone else’s life is not something that you’re going to be missing the rest of your life,” Philips said. “The change you’re going to make for someone else’s life is going to have tremendous impact.”

