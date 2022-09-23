Fall is finally here but fall weather doesn’t arrive until next week

We may be just in the beginning of fall, but summer has spilled over a bit. Thankfully, we’ll clean up the spill with a cold front passing through Sunday into Monday dropping temperatures to the coolest they’ve been since May. Until that front gets here, we’re expecting temperatures to remain hot but thankfully not too humid. Morning temperatures today, tomorrow, and Sunday will start in the upper 60s and low 70s with afternoon highs climbing close to 100°. We set a record high temperature Thursday of 101° and we’ll likely set another record high today (since the record is only 99°), but records become a bit too high to reach Saturday and Sunday. Humidity is going to stay low during the afternoon, thankfully, so heat index values will be very close to actual temperatures.

While we are all eagerly anticipating our next front to arrive Sunday into Monday, the bad news is that it’ll come through dry. Rain chances have completely dropped out of the forecast and we’re not anticipating any other rain chances through at least the end of next week. The drought situation, which was halted a bit by late August rainfall, is continuing to get worse. As far as temperatures go, the late-weekend front isn’t going to completely knock out the warm temperatures. It’ll take about a day to finally get all of the cooler and drier air to move through. Monday’s highs will still reach the low-to-mid 90s with morning lows near 70°. Tuesday’s highs will dip more into the upper 80s and low 90s but will then dip more into the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday! Morning temperatures will be picture perfect! You may want a light jacket for yourself or for the kids, but it’ll feel fall-like with morning lows Tuesday morning through next weekend in the mid-to-upper 50s with a few stray low 60s. Yes, we will warm back up again next weekend into the upper 80s and low 90s, but we’re not seeing any signs of more summer-like heat as we move into October.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.