Good News Friday: September 23, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children.

Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon schools, the most of any state. Valley Mills High School one of these schools that received this honor. The U.S Department of Education is bases the recognition on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

We would like to say Happy 1st Birthday to Imogen Luna or as your grandparents call you Immy Lu. They say she has brought such incredible joy and happiness to their family! Your grandma and grandpa love you!

We want to give a very special early 100th birthday to Ennis Van Degrate! He is celebrating his birthday this Sunday at the Bellmead Civic Center. Ennis has lived a long successful life. He actually has a biography preserved in Baylor University’s “The Texas collection!” You all should definitely to check it out!

Waco dance studio manager, Amanda McKethan has released her children’s book “Polka Dot Patty’s Dark Dreary Day.” It a wonderful story about how your friends can help you turn your bad days into good ones but only if you look for it.

You may remember the story I covered Wednesday about the 2 young girls competing in a regional business pitch competition. Five-year-old Savannah Fulton took home a $1,000 cash prize after pitching her business, Savannah’s Snack Shop. Her mom is so proud of her and will use the money to repaint her snack stand.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the...
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25
Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
Good News Friday: September 23, 2022
Services offered at the new Hidden Gem Family Center include a program for GED completion and...
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need