Good News Friday: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children.

Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon schools, the most of any state. Valley Mills High School one of these schools that received this honor. The U.S Department of Education is bases the recognition on a schools’ overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

We would like to say Happy 1st Birthday to Imogen Luna or as your grandparents call you Immy Lu. They say she has brought such incredible joy and happiness to their family! Your grandma and grandpa love you!

We want to give a very special early 100th birthday to Ennis Van Degrate! He is celebrating his birthday this Sunday at the Bellmead Civic Center. Ennis has lived a long successful life. He actually has a biography preserved in Baylor University’s “The Texas collection!” You all should definitely to check it out!

Waco dance studio manager, Amanda McKethan has released her children’s book “Polka Dot Patty’s Dark Dreary Day.” It a wonderful story about how your friends can help you turn your bad days into good ones but only if you look for it.

You may remember the story I covered Wednesday about the 2 young girls competing in a regional business pitch competition. Five-year-old Savannah Fulton took home a $1,000 cash prize after pitching her business, Savannah’s Snack Shop. Her mom is so proud of her and will use the money to repaint her snack stand.

