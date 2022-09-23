Investigators looking for drivers who fled scene after Killeen man was shot, critically wounded

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that helps investigators identify the drivers and occupants of three vehicles that fled the scene moments after a man was shot and critically wounded in Killeen.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022 in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue.

Killeen Police Department officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Temple by Helicopter in critical condition.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the victim was standing outside of his parked vehicle when he was shot by an unknown person. 

Multiple witnesses were at the scene, but refused to provide any information. Multiple vehicles fled the area prior to the police arrival. 

Authorities believe the drivers and occupants who were in these vehicles may have information...
Authorities believe the drivers and occupants who were in these vehicles may have information about a shooting that left a man critically wounded.(Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Investigators obtained surveillance footage of at least three vehicles leaving the area and believe the occupants may have information about the shooting. 

The first vehicle appears to be a Gold or Tan Chevrolet Suburban.  The second vehicle appears to be similar to a silver or gray Chrysler 200.  The third vehicle appears to be an early 90s Cadillac Deville.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

