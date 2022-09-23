Judge declares mistrial in case of Waco man accused of murdering mother of his three children

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, charged with murder in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter.

The jury deliberated for almost seven hours but could not reach a unanimous decision on a guilty verdict. Eleven of the 12 jurors believed Jones was guilty.

Carter was murdered at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive she shared with Jones and their three children. Police have said the children were in an adjacent room when their mother was killed.

Jones told police an intruder broke into their home and shot Carter, and that his 3-year-old son witnessed it.

According to court documents, Jones called police to the home about 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, Jones was outside wearing only shorts and socks with blood on his socks and body, police reported.

Family members told police Jones had a history of violence toward Carter.

According to court documents, there were several unreported domestic violence incidents during their turbulent seven-year relationship. Carter tried to break up with Jones several times but returned after Jones threatened her, court records state.

Jones spent more than 1,300 days in the McLennan County Jail under $600,000 bond while waiting for trial.

