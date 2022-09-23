Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Sonic Drive in at 1400 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco got an 86 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was old food debris and grease and slime on the dishes and utensils that were supposed to be clean.

There was also a black substance and old debris on the gaskets of the reach-in cooler.

There were flies throughout the facility and items that needed labels.

This place needed a re-inspection.

--

Coach’s Smokes at 330 Austin Avenue in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were missing ceiling tiles.

Some knives had dried food on them, and a chemical spray bottle was not labeled.

There was a mold-like substance on the walls around the dishwasher.

--

Dairy Queen at 6310 North IH-35 in Lacy Lakeview got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, sanitizer inside the buckets were not labeled.

There were some missing floor drain covers, which is a repeat violation.

The back door was rusted at the bottom.

There was a leak under the waste pipe, and the dumpster was not on a proper surface.

--

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Bold Republic Brewing Company at 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple.

The menu has some intriguing finds like She Crab Soup, Low Country Deviled Eggs, I love a good charcuterie board, Crab Cake sandwich or a Fried Green Tomato BLT.

Then, there’s the beer graveyard with 32 beer and wine taps plus on-site axe throwing.

That should make for an eventful night.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.