Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic (KWTX)
Police identify man found dead inside car on Central Texas Expressway
File Graphic.
Texas man fatally shoots 18-year-old found in underage cousin’s bedroom
TX Fiery Crash
1 dead after tractor-trailer falls off overpass, explodes in North Texas
Norman Nyamandi, 19,
Waco driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal crash
Michael Leonard Moore
Fort Hood identifies soldier charged in girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

Services offered at the new Hidden Gem Family Center include a program for GED completion and...
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
Recovery Month Bowl Sober Event
Recovery Month Bowl Sober Event
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway