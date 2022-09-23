Tropical Depression Nine forms, threatens the United States next week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean Sea and is poised to eventually strengthen into a hurricane and threaten Florida. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Nine could be the first hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States this year.

The latest stats on TD 9

Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning and is expected to strengthen into this season's next hurricane. TD Nine is expected to impact the eastern Gulf Coast and Florida next week. (KWTX)

As of the 4 AM CT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Nine has 35 MPH winds. Although it’s been battling wind shear, there’s been enough of a burst of showers and thunderstorms to classify this as a tropical depression since it has had a closed low-level circulation for about a half-day. Hurricane Hunters are expected to fly through the storm later today to see if it has strengthened more. Once winds reach 39 MPH, it will be classified as Tropical Storm Hermine OR Tropical Storm Ian depending on whether or not another tropical wave strengthens into a tropical storm before Tropical Depression Nine does.

Where is future Hermine/Ian going to go?

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm today and likely becomes a hurricane early next week. This storm won't impact Texas, but confidence is high that this storm will impact the Gulf Coast (especially the eastern Gulf Coast). (KWTX, NHC)

What will become Tropical Storm Hermine/Ian is going to move through the central Caribbean Sea this weekend and make a close approach to both Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Sunday. Although the forecast cone of uncertainty (which is a way to show where the center of a storm could be) shows a landfall in Cuba and Florida next week, there’s still a fair amount of questions that remain unanswered about where Hermine will actually end up.

The National Hurricane Center says the timing at which the storm pulls north toward the United States depends on how quickly it gets organized. If the storm gets stronger, faster, it’ll potentially be able to sneak into the Gulf of Mexico and could threaten the Central or Eastern Gulf Coast instead of moving toward Florida. It’s highly unlikely that Tropical Depression Nine impacts Texas, but it’s something to monitor.

Interests in Cuba and those along the Eastern Gulf Coast of the United States should closely monitor this system, though at this juncture forecast uncertainty remains fairly high.

The rest of the tropics remain active

The tropics remain extremely active with two tropical waves and three storms across the basin. Tropical Storm Gaston will impact the Azores while Fiona will last the Canadian Maritimes. Newly form Tropical Depression Nine is the one to watch carefully as it'll likely impact the eastern Gulf Coast next week. (KWTX, NHC)

Although we’ll be focusing heavily on Tropical Depression Nine through at least the end of next week, there’s two other tropical systems in the Atlantic threatening land and there’s two tropical waves that could develop over the next 5 days too.

Hurricane Fiona remains a powerful category 3 storm as of Friday morning ahead of it's expected arrival into Canada tonight and Saturday. (KWTX, NHC)

Hurricane Fiona made a close pass to Bermuda overnight Thursday into Friday and brought wind gusts to near 100 MPH along with heavy rain and high surf. Fiona’s forward speed has increased and it’ll continue to speed up as it gets pulled north and westward thanks to an approaching cold front.

The front will help to transition the storm from a hurricane (a warm-core storm) into an extra-tropical storm (which is a cold-core storm like a nor’easter). The extra-tropical transition will weaken Fiona, but it’ll also cause the wind field to greatly expand. Instead of having an eye wall with the highest winds confined there, we’ll see near-hurricane force wind gusts expand a few hundred miles from where they currently are.

Although Hurricane Fiona remains a powerful category 3 hurricane, it'll be swept up into an upper-level trough and cold front and it will transition into an extratropical cyclone. (KWTX)

Fiona is expected to be so strong that it could set an all-time low pressure record for Canada. The current record is 940.2 mb and forecast models are showing a pressure that could be as low as 926 mb.

There’s two tropical waves in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean that have either a low or high chance of turning into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Invest 99L has a low (30%) chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm and is expected to remain at sea as it meanders northward over the coming days.

Invest 90L has a high (80%) chance of turning into a tropical depression or tropical storm as it too moves northward just off the west coast of Africa. Invest 90 is expected to not impact land within the next 5 days and is no threat to the United States but it could potentially turn into a tropical storm before Tropical Depression Nine does. If that happens, it would be called Hermine. Otherwise, it would be Ian.

Although we're past the peak of hurricane season, officially on September 10th, the frequency of tropical storms and hurricanes remains high through about mid-October. (KWTX, NOAA)

Although we’re still in the peak of hurricane season, which officially ends on November 30th, the likelihood that a tropical system impacts Texas shrinks dramatically. We’re entering into cold front season. So long as we get a decent frequency of cold fronts, the fronts will help to push tropical storms and hurricanes away.+

October is still a very busy month for tropical storms and hurricanes but the likelihood of a Texas landfall drops since cold fronts typically steer storms in the Gulf away from us and toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico. (KWTX, NOAA)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.