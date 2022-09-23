‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for the Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville.

“We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said.

Whether that’s food, clean clothes or just a room to speak with a counselor: Hidden Gem Family Center’s new space offers it all.

The organization, Hidden Gem Family Center, officially launched back in July 2021. Since then the nonprofit has helped around 50 people in need in Coryell County.

Services offered include a program for GED completion and another to better understand abusive relationships. The center also helps those battling addiction.

“At about 15 I started dabbling in drugs and it got heavier as I got older around 23,” Bethany Hennison said. “I didn’t know how to cope with life so it just became easy to numb myself and it got to the point where numbing was no longer working so about 4 years ago I went to recovery and got sober.”

Every Friday, recovered drug addict Hennison hosts a support group on addiction recovery at the center.

Five years in the making to turn this dream into a brick-and-mortar reality.

“It’s taking a little while to find the right building,” Featherston said. “But we’re finally here.”

The nonprofit is still needing items like clothes, toilet paper and non-perishable foods. To donate either call the office at 254-206-3003 or stop by the center at 115 South 7th Street during operating hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

