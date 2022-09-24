CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Thursday. Police said all nine catalytic converters are from Toyota Tundra’s.

Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge for failing to identify/giving false information.. He also had four out of county warrants.

Claytarrius Collins, 25, from Plantersville, was arrested for theft of property and possession of marijuana. He is also charged with tampering evidence.

Lance Calhoun, 26, from Navasota, was arrested for theft of property and also had a warrant from another county.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.