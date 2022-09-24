Firefighters eliminate early morning house fire

Hewitt and Waco Fire worked together to quickly contain the blaze.
Red Bud Circle House Fire
Red Bud Circle House Fire(Waco Fire)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle around 6 a.m. Saturday morning in regards to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, they found flames coming out of the house, and alerted Hewitt fire.

According to Hewitt Fire’s Lt. Corey LeBourgeois, the team assessed the situation, and called Waco Fire for backup. He says, together, they performed an aggressive interior attack, and contained the fire within an hour.

They managed to limit most of the damage to the garage and exterior, however, LeBourgeois did note some smoke and water damage that occurred to the interior of the house.

We’re told the residents safely evacuated the structure, and no injuries were sustained by them, or the firefighters at the scene.

No word on how the fire began.

