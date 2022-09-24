Harker Heights police investigate fatal crash on I-14

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead following a fatal crash in Harker Heights Friday evening.

The Harker Heights Police Department responded at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 100 block of East Interstate Highway 14 to the call of a two-vehicle roll-over accident.

A preliminary investigation showed a pickup truck and SUV were involved in the accident that resulted in both vehicles to lose control and roll.

According to police, the driver had been ejected from the passenger compartment after it came to a stop.

Life saving measures were performed by emergency first responders on scene before transporting the driver to the hospital.

Dominique Laprell Parker,39, passed away due to his injuries at the Scott and White hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to Scott and White hospital and is listed to be in stable condition.

The investigation continues by the Harker Heights Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

No additional information at this time.

