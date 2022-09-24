Hot weekend, but changes arrive early next week

Waking up Saturday morning temperatures are in the upper 60s to near the mid 70s across Central Texas. The heat holds on for the weekend, with highs in the upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Fortunately we have some changes arriving with our next cold front to start

While we are all eagerly anticipating our next front to arrive Sunday into Monday, the bad news is that it’ll come through dry. Rain chances have completely dropped out of the forecast and we’re not anticipating any other rain chances through at least the end of next week. The drought situation, which was halted a bit by late August rainfall, is continuing to get worse. As far as temperatures go, the late-weekend front isn’t going to completely knock out the warm temperatures. It’ll take about a day to finally get all of the cooler and drier air to move through. Monday’s highs will still reach the low-to-mid 90s with morning lows near 70°. Tuesday’s highs will dip more into the upper 80s and low 90s but will then dip more into the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday! Morning temperatures will be picture perfect! You may want a light jacket for yourself or for the kids, but it’ll feel fall-like with morning lows Tuesday morning through next weekend in the mid-to-upper 50s with a few stray low 60s. Yes, we will warm back up again next weekend into the upper 80s and low 90s, but we’re not seeing any signs of more summer-like heat as we move into October.

