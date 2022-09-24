Judge Ken Starr’s visitation visited by many family and friends ahead of his funeral on Saturday

Starr is a former Baylor University President and aided in the impeachment of Bill Clinton
McLennan County sheriff deputies stood guard at every door for the visitation
McLennan County sheriff deputies stood guard at every door for the visitation(KWTX)
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The visitation for former Baylor President Ken Starr was earlier today and many people came to pay their respects

Spending six years as Baylor University’s President, Judge Ken Starr made quite a name for himself in the central Texas area.

His visitation was attended on Friday by friends and family alike at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey funeral home.

Bearing a mournful cadence, those in attendance spoke highly of Starr and what he did for his country and Waco.

“We were so sorry to hear about his passing and just love the family. We appreciate Alice and Ken and wanted to extend our deepest sympathies,” said Linda Livingstone, Baylor’s current President.

After his time at Baylor came to a close, Starr and his family stayed in the Texas area.

Starr went on to join the Lanier Law Firm in 2018 and became a frequent guest on fox news segments regarding former president trump.

As those who played a part in Starr’s life paid their respects, McLennan County sheriff deputies stood guard at each entrance.

McLennan County Sheriff Vehicle outside Ken Starr's visitation
McLennan County Sheriff Vehicle outside Ken Starr's visitation(KWTX)

“Together they have been a godsend to Waco and they have been so wonderful to stay here and not leave us after his tenure at Baylor,” said Beth Mayfield, a family friend.

Starr was also mentor to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s rumored that the two have traveled from Washington DC to Waco for Starr’s memorial services.

“It’s wonderful to see the outpouring of love and care for ken and for the family and for all he’s done in so many ways,” said Livingstone.

Funeral services are tomorrow at 3 p.m. at Antioch church.

The service is open to the public but for those who cannot attend, KWTX will stream the service online.

