Lacy Lakeview officers hit while working fatal crash on FM 933

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Lacy Lakeview Police Department officers are okay after both were hit by a driver while working a fatal crash Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on FM 933 and Spring Lake where authorities were working on a fatal motorcycle crash and working traffic control.

“it’s unclear if any charges will be filed against the driver,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Details surrounding the fatality crash are unknown at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

