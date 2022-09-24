Shapen and passing attack lead the way in Baylor win over Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (KWTX) - Baylor came into Ames trying to do something that they hadn’t done since 2016, win at Jack Trice Stadium against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Bears came out of the gates with a different game plan than weeks prior by letting Blake Shapen throw the ball.

After the assistance of some personal foul penalties from the Cyclones that kept the drive alive for the Bears, Shapen was able to find Tight End Ben Sims in the endzone to make it 7-0 Bears.

Iowa State was able to respond with a bomb down the sideline to all-world Wide Receiver Xavier Hutchinson that was ruled down and the one yard line, and pass from Hunter Dekkers to Jirehl Brock who was just able to get into the endzone on fourth down.

After a 24-yard field goal by John Mayers to put Baylor up 10-7 and a punt by Iowa State, Baylor marched down the field for a nine play, 70-yard drive that ended with Shapen finding Linebacker and Iowa native, Dillon Doyle for the one-yard score.

Iowa State would go into the half with momentum however as Dekkers was able to find Dimitri Stanley wide open for a 24 yard score to bring the Cyclones within 3, 17-14.

On the first drive of the second half for the Cyclones, Dekkers was picked off by Devin after the ball was jarred loose on a hit. Baylor was unable to capitalize on the ensuing possession.

After another punt by the Cyclones, Shapen marched the Bears 93-yards down the field in 10 plays, and true freshman Richard Reese capped it off with a brilliant 19-yard touchdown run to make it 24-14.

In the fourth quarter Baylor was able to step up on defense again, when senior Safety, Christian Morgan picked off Dekkers for the second time in the contest. Dekkers came into the contest with only three interceptions on the season.

On the ensuing drive, Baylor went deep into the playbook when Shapen found Gavin Holmes wide open in the endzone on a reverse flea flicker involving Richard Reese and Seth Jones. Shapen would finish the day 19 of 26 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cyclones wouldn’t go away quietly. Brock was able to break away for a 36 yard scamper and right before he crossed the goal line, Lorando Johnson came from behind and poke the ball free into the endzone. Intially ruled a fumble and touchback, after replay review it was determined Brock recovered his own fumble for a touchdown. Iowa State pulled within 10, 31-21.

After Bears ran more than five minutes off the clock but was forced to punt, Iowa State responded with a field goal to make it 31-24.

With :55 seconds remaining in the game Iowa State attempted an onside kick but it was recovered by Matt Jones. Baylor was able to kneel down twice to finish the game and move to 1-0 in Big 12 Conference play.

The Bear’s next game will be at home against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday (10/1).

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.